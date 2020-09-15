Polypipe sees faster-than-expected recovery

With Covid-19 bringing most construction activity to a halt, plastic piping and ventilation systems provider Polypipe (PLP) saw its like-for-like revenue fall by a quarter year-on-year in the six months to 30 June. Cost cutting was unable to offset the sudden loss of volumes, meaning underlying operating profit collapsed by almost three-quarters to £10.5m.

