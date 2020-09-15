Vectura boosts earnings on lower R&D costs

Vectura (VEC) – which specialises in the development of inhaled medicines – has signed 12 manufacturing deals since January. Four of those were recorded during the first half, while the latter were agreed post-period-end – with one such deal announced a day prior to the group’s financial results. The tie-up in question is with Monash University, to develop inhaled oxytocin delivered via an inhaler – preventing post-partum haemorrhage in childbirth. The drug is currently only available via injection, but – according to Vectura – an inhaled alternative could improve ease of use and rapid onset of action.

