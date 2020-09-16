MenuSearch

Join us now

CAML defers dividend after tailings leak

Half Year Results 

CAML defers dividend after tailings leak

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Central Asia Metals Plc

  1. Get ready for the recovery

  2. CAML drops final dividend to protect cash

  3. Dig into CAML for income

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap value buys

  2. Simon Thompson 

    On the technology beat

  3. Managing Your Money 

    Preparing your portfolio for Brexit

  4. AlphaScreens 

    10 Investment Trusts for Value and Momentum

    Alpha

  5. Simon Thompson 

    Exploit a private equity valuation anomaly

More on Central Asia Metals Plc

Shares 

Get ready for the recovery

22 shares for your watchlist that Algy Hall and the IC companies team believe could help readers benefit most from the bounceback when it comes

Get ready for the recovery

Tip Updates 

CAML drops final dividend to protect cash

CAML drops final dividend to protect cash
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Dig into CAML for income

Dig into CAML for income
BUY

Tip Updates 

Central Asia maintains payout

Central Asia maintains payout
BUY

Tip Updates 

Central Asia cuts final dividend

Central Asia cuts final dividend
BUY

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

AMS maintains dividend despite profit plunge

Covid-19 restrictions led to a hiatus on elective surgeries and hospital visits

AMS maintains dividend despite profit plunge
BUY

Half Year Results 

Vectura boosts earnings on lower R&D costs

Vectura boosts earnings on lower R&D costs

Half Year Results 

Polypipe sees faster-than-expected recovery

Polypipe sees faster-than-expected recovery

Half Year Results 

Marshalls pulled into the red by restructuring

Marshalls pulled into the red by restructuring

Half Year Results 

Silence brings in new boss

Silence brings in new boss

More from Shares

Directors Deals 

Activist fund grabs more Domino's

Browning West took another slice of the UK pizza group, which has bucked the hospitality sector's sombre mood with a hiring spree

Activist fund grabs more Domino's

Directors Deals 

Computacenter chief trims holding

Computacenter chief trims holding

Comment 

BP sees the writing on the wall

If the energy major thinks demand for its key product may have already peaked, there can be no question of its choice to pivot

Alex Newman

Full Year Results 

Redrow warns surging demand won't be sustained

Redrow warns surging demand won't be sustained
BUY

Full Year Results 

Loss-making Galliford Try sees path to profitability

Loss-making Galliford Try sees path to profitability

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now