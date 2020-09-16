Loss-making Galliford Try sees path to profitability

With a £200m hit to sales due to Covid-19, Galliford Try's (GFRD) underlying pre-tax losses widen to £62m in the year to 30 June, versus a £17m loss a year earlier. The construction group was weighed down by project delays and lower productivity, as well as the settlement of final accounts on legacy contracts.

