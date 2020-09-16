MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Not your normal finance show: Beer is best

Not your normal finance show: Beer is best

By IC Podcasts

The pub feels like just the right place to launch the Investors Chronicle’s brand new podcast, especially as the topic up for discussion in episode one is beer.

Many of us, including the team at the IC, missed the pub terribly between March and July of this year and have made the most of it since they reopened (perhaps partly out of fear that another coronavirus spike will spark a national lockdown and we’ll be banned from our favourite watering holes again). 

How beer gets sold during a global pandemic is a story best told by those closest to the action: the landlords, brewers and events companies - which is exactly who we have turned to.

Want more? 

Want to understand how the topics discussed might impact your investments? Click on the links below.

The pubs may be reopening but investors have little to drink to

Pubs and bars were struggling to make decent profits before the coronavirus arrived. It may be even harder for them to do so when they are allowed to open their doors again.

 

Lessons from history: "prohibition makes anything precious"

The Covid-19 control era has many of the hallmarks of prohibitions gone by: restriction, rebellion and unregulated innovation. Lessons from 1920s America are therefore relevant today.

More on Podcasts

  1. John Kay: Public equity markets are a 20th century phenomenon

  2. The IC Alpha Podcast: Diamonds in the rough

  3. John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Small-cap value buys

  2. Simon Thompson 

    On the technology beat

  3. Taking Stock 

    The surest investment in electric motoring

  4. Comment 

    BP sees the writing on the wall

  5. Stock Screens 

    Hunting value in a growth-or-bust market

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

John Kay: Public equity markets are a 20th century phenomenon

The IC interviews leading economist, Professor John Kay

John Kay: Public equity markets are a 20th century phenomenon

Podcasts 

The IC Alpha Podcast: Diamonds in the rough

The IC Alpha Podcast: Diamonds in the rough

Podcasts 

John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

Podcasts 

Investment Hour: ESG's dirty secret

Investment Hour: ESG's dirty secret

Podcasts 

Peter Toogood: "Apparently the only stocks you need to own in the world are the five American FAANG stocks"

Peter Toogood: "Apparently the only stocks you need to own in the world are the five American FAANG stocks"

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Redde Northgate accepts furlough aid, keeps dividend

Trading at the vehicle leasing group is reportedly back to normal, though several pinch points remain

Redde Northgate accepts furlough aid, keeps dividend

Directors Deals 

Activist fund grabs more Domino's

Activist fund grabs more Domino's

Directors Deals 

Computacenter chief trims holding

Computacenter chief trims holding

Half Year Results 

CAML defers dividend after tailings leak

CAML defers dividend after tailings leak
BUY

Comment 

BP sees the writing on the wall

If the energy major thinks demand for its key product may have already peaked, there can be no question of its choice to pivot

Alex Newman

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now