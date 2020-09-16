Not your normal finance show: Beer is best

The pub feels like just the right place to launch the Investors Chronicle’s brand new podcast, especially as the topic up for discussion in episode one is beer.

Many of us, including the team at the IC, missed the pub terribly between March and July of this year and have made the most of it since they reopened (perhaps partly out of fear that another coronavirus spike will spark a national lockdown and we’ll be banned from our favourite watering holes again).

How beer gets sold during a global pandemic is a story best told by those closest to the action: the landlords, brewers and events companies - which is exactly who we have turned to.

The pubs may be reopening but investors have little to drink to

Pubs and bars were struggling to make decent profits before the coronavirus arrived. It may be even harder for them to do so when they are allowed to open their doors again.

Lessons from history: "prohibition makes anything precious"

The Covid-19 control era has many of the hallmarks of prohibitions gone by: restriction, rebellion and unregulated innovation. Lessons from 1920s America are therefore relevant today.