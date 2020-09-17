Oxford Biomedica expects stronger second half

In recent months, the name Oxford Biomedica (OXB) has been closely linked with the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trials. The gene- and cell-therapy specialist has signed a three-year master supply and development agreement with AstraZeneca for the large-scale manufacture of the potential inoculation, and the pharma giant has paid Oxford Biomedica an upfront £15m capacity reservation fee. If the vaccine programme continues, it could receive additional revenues of more than £35m through to the end of 2021.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe