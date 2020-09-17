MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Oxford Biomedica expects stronger second half

Oxford Biomedica expects stronger second half

By Harriet Clarfelt

In recent months, the name Oxford Biomedica (OXB) has been closely linked with the Oxford University/AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine trials. The gene- and cell-therapy specialist has signed a three-year master supply and development agreement with AstraZeneca for the large-scale manufacture of the potential inoculation, and the pharma giant has paid Oxford Biomedica an upfront £15m capacity reservation fee. If the vaccine programme continues, it could receive additional revenues of more than £35m through to the end of 2021.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Oxford Biomedica Plc

  1. Oxford Biomedica gives bear scenario

  2. Moonshot shares

  3. Oxford Biomedica in good company

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    On the technology beat

  2. Education 

    Gareth Bale: Tottenham to Madrid and a lesson in prudent accounting

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Investments for the new ‘normal’

  4. Taking Stock 

    The surest investment in electric motoring

  5. Comment 

    BP sees the writing on the wall

More on Oxford Biomedica Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Hilton Food boosted by home dining shift

The meat packaging producer benefited from the shift from restaurants to supermarkets during the Covid-19 lockdown

Hilton Food boosted by home dining shift
BUY

Half Year Results 

CAML defers dividend after tailings leak

CAML defers dividend after tailings leak
BUY

Half Year Results 

AMS in robust position

AMS in robust position
BUY

Half Year Results 

Vectura boosts earnings on lower R&D costs

Vectura boosts earnings on lower R&D costs

Half Year Results 

Polypipe sees faster-than-expected recovery

Polypipe sees faster-than-expected recovery

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Supermarket Income Reit raises dividend target

The supermarket landlord is also planning to raise £150m to invest in further acquisitions

Supermarket Income Reit raises dividend target
BUY

Half Year Results 

Hilton Food boosted by home dining shift

Hilton Food boosted by home dining shift
BUY

The Trader 

AB Dynamics and the importance of flexibility

AB Dynamics and the importance of flexibility

In depth 

Fears of office demise conjure Reit value

Fears of office demise conjure Reit value

Company News 

Seven Days: 18 September 2020

Seven Days: 18 September 2020

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now