Playtech’s profits slump on Covid-19 disruption

Gambling software provider Playtech (PTEC) has been squeezed by the cancellation of sporting events around the world as well as the closure of retail betting shops in response to Covid-19. The group’s adjusted cash profits fell by 15 per cent at constant currencies in the six months to 30 June, to €163m.

