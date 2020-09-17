Seven Days: 18 September 2020

Nvidia buys Arm

$40bn deal

Nvidia (US:NVDA) has agreed to buy UK chipmaker Arm Holdings from Japan’s Softbank (TYO:9984) for up to $40bn (£31bn). The American company has promised to keep Arm’s headquarters in Cambridge, as concerns mount that the new ownership could further expose the UK to US-China tensions. Nvidia said that it will issue $1.5bn in equity to Arm employees, and keep Arm’s intellectual property registered in the UK. The purchase does not include Arm’s ‘Internet of Things’ services group.