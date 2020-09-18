MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: What next for Next and the housebuilders?

By IC Podcasts

On this week's episode, John Hughman and resident analyst Phil Oakley discuss the state of the housebuilders with the help of this week's results from Redrow. Plus what Next can do in response to the evolving retail sector and how Ocado has found itself in the Covid-19 sweet spot. But is Phil convinced?

For a long read alongside this podcast, Alpha subscribers can find Phil's latest Weekly Report here. 

If you don't subscribe to Alpha already, you can sign up for a four week trial for just £4 by clicking on the following link: investorschronicle.co.uk/TryAlpha

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Not your normal finance show: Beer is best

Launching our new podcast from the pub, this is definitely 'Not your normal finance show'

Not your normal finance show: Beer is best

Podcasts 

John Kay: Public equity markets are a 20th century phenomenon

John Kay: Public equity markets are a 20th century phenomenon

Podcasts 

The IC Alpha Podcast: Diamonds in the rough

The IC Alpha Podcast: Diamonds in the rough

Podcasts 

John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

John Baron: "Investment trusts are a superior option"

Podcasts 

Investment Hour: ESG's dirty secret

Investment Hour: ESG's dirty secret

More from Shares

Tips & Ideas 

London’s most shorted shares this week

Find out which shares short sellers bet are going to fall

London’s most shorted shares this week

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

What happens when central bank ammo runs out?

What happens when central bank ammo runs out?
Alpha

Company News 

Legal issues could derail UK cannabis floats

Legal issues could derail UK cannabis floats

This week's articles 

This week's articles 18 September 2020

This week's articles 18 September 2020

Half Year Results 

Playtech’s profits slump on Covid-19 disruption

Playtech’s profits slump on Covid-19 disruption

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now