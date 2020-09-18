The Alpha Podcast: What next for Next and the housebuilders?

On this week's episode, John Hughman and resident analyst Phil Oakley discuss the state of the housebuilders with the help of this week's results from Redrow. Plus what Next can do in response to the evolving retail sector and how Ocado has found itself in the Covid-19 sweet spot. But is Phil convinced?

For a long read alongside this podcast, Alpha subscribers can find Phil's latest Weekly Report here.

If you don't subscribe to Alpha already, you can sign up for a four week trial for just £4 by clicking on the following link: investorschronicle.co.uk/TryAlpha