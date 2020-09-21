MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

Covid-19 batters Informa

Covid-19 batters Informa

By Lauren Almeida

So far 2020 has not been easy on the global events industry – Informa (INF) has been no exception. Adjusted operating profit more than halved to £118.6m in the six months to the end of June, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out more than £1bn worth of physical events revenue scheduled for this year. 

Half Year Results 

Half Year Results 

Half Year Results 

Half Year Results 

Half Year Results 

Craneware's profits hold steady

