Covid-19 batters Informa

So far 2020 has not been easy on the global events industry – Informa (INF) has been no exception. Adjusted operating profit more than halved to £118.6m in the six months to the end of June, as the coronavirus pandemic wiped out more than £1bn worth of physical events revenue scheduled for this year.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe