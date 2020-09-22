MenuSearch

Half Year Results 

AG Barr: shares soar despite profit plunge

AG Barr: shares soar despite profit plunge

By Harriet Clarfelt

Drinks group AG Barr (BAG) was badly knocked by the coronavirus crisis during the half-year to 25 July. The Funkin brand – which produces cocktail mixers – was particularly affected, with sales sliding by more than a third to £6.5m as the hospitality sector shut its doors during lockdown. And despite a recovery plan underway for the Rubicon juice line, sales here contracted by 9 per cent amid Covid-19’s disruption to the crucial Ramadan period.

