MenuSearch

Join us now

Close Brothers resumes dividend

Full Year Results 

Close Brothers resumes dividend

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Close Brothers Group Plc

  1. Close Brothers dented by rising bad debts

  2. Close Bros stunted by lower volatility

  3. Close Brothers posts slower lending growth

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Capital investments worth backing

  2. Managing Your Money 

    NS&I saving rates slashed

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Companies on the rebound

  4. Shares 

    Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts this week

  5. The Big Theme 

    Looking beyond the FAANGs

More on Close Brothers Group Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Craneware's profits hold steady

Profits fell flat in 2020 as coronavirus disrupted the US healthcare industry

Craneware's profits hold steady
BUY

Full Year Results 

Clinigen pulls through pandemic disruption

Clinigen pulls through pandemic disruption
BUY

Full Year Results 

Supermarket Income Reit raises dividend target

Supermarket Income Reit raises dividend target
BUY

Full Year Results 

Redde Northgate accepts furlough aid, keeps dividend

Redde Northgate accepts furlough aid, keeps dividend

Full Year Results 

Redrow warns surging demand won't be sustained

Redrow warns surging demand won't be sustained
BUY

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

Learning Tech revives dividend

The software company's top-line nudged up 2 per cent in the first half

Learning Tech revives dividend
BUY

Half Year Results 

AG Barr: shares soar despite profit plunge

AG Barr: shares soar despite profit plunge

Half Year Results 

Alliance Pharma to pay half-year dividend

Alliance Pharma to pay half-year dividend

Half Year Results 

Kingfisher thrives in lockdown

Kingfisher thrives in lockdown

Company News 

Beazley doubles claims estimate

Beazley doubles claims estimate

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now