Half Year Results 

Judges Scientific sees order intake drop

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Reflecting Covid-19 disruption to research projects, Judges Scientific (JDG) saw its organic revenue dip by 12 per cent year-on-year in the six months to 30 June. But thanks to its ‘buy-and-build’ acquisitions strategy, the damage to the overall topline was limited to 7 per cent. The scientific instruments specialist benefitted from last year’s purchase of Moorfield Nanotechnology, as well as the £7.3m acquisition of Heath Scientific – which makes calorimetry devices to measure the heat released during chemical reactions – in May.

