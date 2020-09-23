Network International directors pile in

It is usually alarming when a company sheds over two-fifths of its market value in just one week, as Network International (NETW) did between Monday 14th and Monday 21st September. But more surprising is the fact that it simply is not clear why the share price tumbled by so much – even prompting a business update from the payments company, who said it was “not aware of any reason to justify the move”.

