Not your normal finance show: Staying put

Not your normal finance show: Staying put

By IC Podcasts

Google searches for the word ‘staycation’ have spiked in 2020. Brits fearing unpleasant air travel, hostile international hosts or an unexpected two weeks of enforced quarantine on return to the UK have opted to holiday in these green and pleasant lands.

John is one of them. With huge demand filling up coastal hotels, AirBnBs or campsites in July and August, he’s had to wait until late September for his summer holiday which - inspired by last week’s conversation with the chief executive of Adnams - means he is on the Suffolk coast.

Hence this week’s podcast topic: staycations. Why are people staying in the UK, what this means for multiple industries and will demand for international travel return?

Travel companies in a Covid-hotspot

 

The decline in international travel has hit many companies’ share prices hard, including a number listed in London. The knock-on effect of ‘staycationing’ has disrupted several industries as these stories highlight:

 

On The Beach burned by Covid-19

TUI quantifies virus blow

SSP set to cut more than half of UK jobs

April the cruellest month for WH Smith

AA running out of road

