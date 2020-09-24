MenuSearch

Join us now

In depth 

Can the house price boom last?

Can the house price boom last?

By Emma Powell and Alex Newman

After her second property purchase fell through in a matter of weeks following the outbreak of the pandemic, Hannah, 27, decided to temporarily put her homebuying ambitions to one side. “The supply of one-bedroom flats in London is poor and prices are still too high as they price in the post-lockdown bump,” she says. “I read reports that prices are likely to crash in a year, so I thought it would be sensible to hold off and try to secure a bargain then.” 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on In depth

  1. Where to invest next?

  2. Fears of office demise conjure Reit value

  3. How to ride the earnings recovery

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Simmering up for a strong second half, and beyond

  2. Commodities 

    Valued at £1bn with no revenue: Greatland Gold’s incredible rise

  3. Stock Screens 

    Twelve free cash flow kings

  4. Tips of the Week 

    Aviva, out of the ashes

  5. Ideas Farm 

    Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 30 Sep

More on In depth

In depth 

Where to invest next?

Diversify with the world’s best pockets of stock market value

Where to invest next?

In depth 

Fears of office demise conjure Reit value

Fears of office demise conjure Reit value

In depth 

How to ride the earnings recovery

How to ride the earnings recovery

In depth 

Mid-cap project pauses offer chance for rethink

Mid-cap project pauses offer chance for rethink

In depth 

The trouble with ETFs

The trouble with ETFs

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Go-Ahead drives into loss despite government backing

The transport operator's German rail business has racked up costs and penalties

Go-Ahead drives into loss despite government backing

This week's articles 

This week's articles 25 September 2020

This week's articles 25 September 2020

Tips of the Week 

Buy into the Next step

Buy into the Next step
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Aviva, out of the ashes

Aviva, out of the ashes
BUY

Full Year Results 

Aviation holds up, but Smiths still unsure on prospects

Aviation holds up, but Smiths still unsure on prospects

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now