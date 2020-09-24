Funding Circle equity thins

Looking over the gloomy first half of 2020, peer-to-peer lending platform Funding Circle (FCH) can legitimately point to some successes. While loan originations understandably cratered in March and April, they subsequently reached record levels after the group was approved to lend through the small and medium enterprise (SME) government guarantee schemes in the UK and US. In its home market, the group has provided around a fifth of CBILS loans by volume, and £1.2bn by value.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe