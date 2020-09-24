MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Go-Ahead drives into loss despite government backing

Go-Ahead drives into loss despite government backing

By Alex Janiaud

A swath of asset write-downs pushed transport operator Go-Ahead (GOG) into a net loss, as the coronavirus pandemic flattened bus and rail travel. That’s despite the UK government offering support to rail and bus companies, which has averted “material losses” in Go-Ahead’s regional bus division.

