Landlord income looks set to be stifled further

Landlords will this week brace themselves as they tot up the damage inflicted on quarterly rent collection rates for the final time this year. But with employees being asked to stay away from the office, a 10pm curfew on food and beverage businesses and the threat of harsher lockdown restrictions being reimposed, there is every chance that the proportion of tenants in the retail and leisure sectors withholding rent will rise further for the fourth quarter. An extension of the ban on forfeiting a lease due to non-payment of rent to the end of the year, has severely restricted landlords’ ability to force tenants to cough up.

