AA may yet receive offer despite deteriorating prospects

To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
Full access for just £3.37 a week:
• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office
Comment
Landlord income looks set to be stifled further
After improving during the third quarter, the slow reintroduction of lockdown measures could mean retail rent collection rates take another dive
Emma Powell