MenuSearch

Join us now

AA may yet receive offer despite deteriorating prospects

Half Year Results 

AA may yet receive offer despite deteriorating prospects

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on AA Plc

  1. AA attracts another suitor

  2. AA running out of road

  3. AA remains saddled with debt

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  2. Ideas Farm 

    London's most shorted shares: week to 30 Sep

  3. Full Year Results 

    Ceres Power hopes to become the ARM of energy

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

  5. Company News 

    IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

More on AA Plc

Takeovers 

AA attracts another suitor

With three parties already at the takeover table, Apollo Global Management is set to launch a bid

AA attracts another suitor

Tips of the Week 

AA running out of road

AA running out of road
SELL

Tip Updates 

AA remains saddled with debt

AA remains saddled with debt
SELL

Tip Updates 

Is AA headed for breakdown?

Is AA headed for breakdown?
SELL

Tip Updates 

AA's debt still looms

AA's debt still looms
SELL

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Reach pulls through ad-pocalypse

Revenue declines decelerated in the third quarter, down 15 per cent compared with a 30 per cent fall in the second

Reach pulls through ad-pocalypse

Half Year Results 

Mixed bag for Chesnara

Mixed bag for Chesnara
BUY

Half Year Results 

Judges Scientific sees order intake drop

Judges Scientific sees order intake drop

Half Year Results 

Learning Tech revives dividend

Learning Tech revives dividend
BUY

Half Year Results 

AG Barr: shares soar despite profit plunge

AG Barr: shares soar despite profit plunge

More from Shares

Shares 

Shares I love: Genmab

The case for a Danish antibody platform

Shares I love: Genmab

Full Year Results 

Hotel Chocolat profits melt in second half

Hotel Chocolat profits melt in second half

Company News 

Greggs touts redundancies after missing out on Eat Out scheme

Greggs touts redundancies after missing out on Eat Out scheme

Comment 

Landlord income looks set to be stifled further

After improving during the third quarter, the slow reintroduction of lockdown measures could mean retail rent collection rates take another dive

Emma Powell

Company News 

IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now