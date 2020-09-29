Cairn resets after first half

Almost all oil and gas players could say 2020 had brought on major changes, through the price crash or sweeping plans to become greener. But Cairn Energy (CNE) has actually seen an important shift in its business in recent months, through the proposed sale of its stake in the Sangomar project and the sale of its Norwegian business.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe