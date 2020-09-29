MenuSearch

Join us now

Full Year Results 

Hotel Chocolat profits melt in second half

Hotel Chocolat profits melt in second half

By Alex Janiaud

The coronavirus pandemic is hastening Hotel Chocolat’s (HOTC) shift towards a greater proportion of online sales. The company has signed a partnership with The Hut Group’s (THG) Ingenuity platform, which will help it penetrate the US market, while sales shifted to digital channels after its UK stores were closed for 12 weeks during lockdown. These sites typically account for 70 per cent of Hotel Chocolat’s second-half revenues.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Hotel Chocolat Group Plc

  1. How to check out a company's revenues

  2. Hotel Chocolat raises funds in coronavirus fightback

  3. Hotel Chocolat's new stores lift sales

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  2. Ideas Farm 

    London's most shorted shares: week to 30 Sep

  3. Full Year Results 

    Ceres Power hopes to become the ARM of energy

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Risk appetite resurfaces, HSBC shares soar, William Hill deal details out & more

  5. Company News 

    IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

More on Hotel Chocolat Group Plc

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Ceres Power hopes to become the ARM of energy

While licensing revenue fell in the year to 30 June, the fuel cell developer is aiming for it to account for the majority of sales in the future

Ceres Power hopes to become the ARM of energy

Full Year Results 

Go-Ahead drives into loss despite government backing

Go-Ahead drives into loss despite government backing

Full Year Results 

Aviation holds up, but Smiths still unsure on prospects

Aviation holds up, but Smiths still unsure on prospects

Full Year Results 

Ideagen's revenues maintain momentum

Ideagen's revenues maintain momentum
BUY

Full Year Results 

CVS beats profit expectations

CVS beats profit expectations
BUY

More from Shares

Half Year Results 

AA may yet receive offer despite deteriorating prospects

The roadside assistance group has produced a decent showing at the half-year mark, though it appears private equity interest may be waning - at least, for the time being

AA may yet receive offer despite deteriorating prospects
SELL

Shares 

Shares I love: Genmab

Shares I love: Genmab

Company News 

Greggs touts redundancies after missing out on Eat Out scheme

Greggs touts redundancies after missing out on Eat Out scheme

Comment 

Landlord income looks set to be stifled further

After improving during the third quarter, the slow reintroduction of lockdown measures could mean retail rent collection rates take another dive

Emma Powell

Company News 

IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now