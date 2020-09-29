Hotel Chocolat profits melt in second half

The coronavirus pandemic is hastening Hotel Chocolat’s (HOTC) shift towards a greater proportion of online sales. The company has signed a partnership with The Hut Group’s (THG) Ingenuity platform, which will help it penetrate the US market, while sales shifted to digital channels after its UK stores were closed for 12 weeks during lockdown. These sites typically account for 70 per cent of Hotel Chocolat’s second-half revenues.
