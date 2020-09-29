MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

Synairgen partners with Clinigen on the road to approval

Synairgen partners with Clinigen on the road to approval

By Lauren Almeida

Synairgen’s (SNG) shares have pared back by around a third since they hit a record high earlier in the summer, when the small biotech firm revealed positive results for trials of its Covid-19 treatment SNG001. The drug is an inhalable version of interferon beta, a naturally-occurring protein which helps the body’s antiviral responses. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Synairgen Plc

  1. Synairgen shares surge on positive results for Covid-19 trial

  2. Synairgen trials treatment for Covid-19

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    Ten runaway blue-chips

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  3. Company News 

    IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

  4. Full Year Results 

    Ceres Power hopes to become the ARM of energy

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Equity markets hungover ahead of Presidential debate + Brexit breakthrough?

More on Synairgen Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Alfa's surprise beat

Profits were "significantly ahead" of management's original expectations

Alfa's surprise beat

Half Year Results 

Mortgage Advice Bureau improves guidance on record approvals

Mortgage Advice Bureau improves guidance on record approvals

Half Year Results 

AA may yet receive offer despite deteriorating prospects

AA may yet receive offer despite deteriorating prospects
SELL

Half Year Results 

Reach pulls through ad-pocalypse

Reach pulls through ad-pocalypse

Half Year Results 

Mixed bag for Chesnara

Mixed bag for Chesnara
BUY

More from Shares

Full Year Results 

Ferguson reinstalls its dividend

The larger US business has thus far proved more resilient to pandemic disruption than operations in the UK

Ferguson reinstalls its dividend

Half Year Results 

Alfa's surprise beat

Alfa's surprise beat

Results 

Cairn resets after first half

Cairn resets after first half

Half Year Results 

Mortgage Advice Bureau improves guidance on record approvals

Mortgage Advice Bureau improves guidance on record approvals

Half Year Results 

AA may yet receive offer despite deteriorating prospects

AA may yet receive offer despite deteriorating prospects
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now