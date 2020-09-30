Boohoo interims overshadowed by supply chain woes

Boohoo’s (BOO) half-year results should have been cause for celebration for the fast fashion retailer. The company has emerged from the arrival of a global pandemic with healthy revenue and profit growth, which have helped to build a chunky cash pile. It made two acquisitions, increased its number of customers and managed to increase the average size of their baskets.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe