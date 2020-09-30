Boohoo interims overshadowed by supply chain woes

Boohoo’s (BOO) half-year results should have been cause for celebration for the fast fashion retailer. The company has emerged from the arrival of a global pandemic with healthy revenue and profit growth, which have helped to build a chunky cash pile. It made two acquisitions, increased its number of customers and managed to increase the average size of their baskets.
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
The Trader
SIG now insulated from shorters
Michael Taylor explains why a fundraising in the insulation specialist could mark the end of a long downtrend
Michael Taylor