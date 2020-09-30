MenuSearch

Join us now

Results 

Bushveld refinances after first-half earnings slide

Bushveld refinances after first-half earnings slide

By Alex Hamer

Chinese industry saw a quick recovery from Covid-19 following shutdowns in the first months of 2020, but this did not flow through to all material sales exposed to the Middle Kingdom. Bushveld Minerals’ (BMN) earnings plunged in the first half because of the weak vanadium price, which is largely used in steel production. The mineral has been weak since the second half of 2019.  

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Bushveld Minerals Ltd.

  1. Bushveld - production up, prices down

  2. Bushveld battles vanadium price slide

  3. Bushveld's annus mirabilis

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Three companies that remain buying opportunities

  2. Stock Screens 

    Ten runaway blue-chips

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: US Presidential debate farce, Compass lockdown worries, Shell, William Hill & more

  4. Half Year Results 

    Synairgen partners with Clinigen on the road to approval

  5. Company News 

    IWG stares down landlords with insolvency threat

More on Bushveld Minerals Ltd.

More on Results

Results 

Cairn resets after first half

It's back to development and exploration after Sangomar and Norway sales, although the much-delayed India arbitration payout decision remains a major catalyst for 2020

Cairn resets after first half

Results 

Cineworld's corona-crash

Cineworld's corona-crash
SELL

Results 

Doubts rise over IPF going concern status

Doubts rise over IPF going concern status

Results 

Gulf Keystone struggles to overcome oil crash

Gulf Keystone struggles to overcome oil crash

Results 

Highland Gold defers payout amid takeover

Highland Gold defers payout amid takeover
BUY

More from Shares

Ideas Farm 

Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Find out which UK large cap stocks are most loved by top performing fund managers

Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 7 Oct

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 7 Oct

Company News 

QinetiQ beats expectations and reinstates dividend

QinetiQ beats expectations and reinstates dividend
BUY

Half Year Results 

888 profits soar despite lockdown

888 profits soar despite lockdown

Company News 

Shell to cut thousands of jobs in 'evolution'

Shell to cut thousands of jobs in 'evolution'
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now