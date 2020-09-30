Bushveld refinances after first-half earnings slide

Chinese industry saw a quick recovery from Covid-19 following shutdowns in the first months of 2020, but this did not flow through to all material sales exposed to the Middle Kingdom. Bushveld Minerals’ (BMN) earnings plunged in the first half because of the weak vanadium price, which is largely used in steel production. The mineral has been weak since the second half of 2019.

