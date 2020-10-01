MenuSearch

Full Year Results 

Covid-19 interrupts James Halstead’s “best ever” year

By Nilushi Karunaratne

Flooring manufacturer and distributor James Halstead (JHD) says that it was on course for its best year ever until Covid-19 struck in its final quarter. While international markets proved more resilient to pandemic disruption, sales in the UK dropped by 11 per cent in the year to 30 June, to £79m. The group had been expecting domestic sales to grow by 8 to 10 per cent.

