MenuSearch

Join us now

Centamin cuts 2020 guidance on safety grounds

Company News 

Centamin cuts 2020 guidance on safety grounds

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Centamin Plc

  1. Centamin earnings surge on gold price

  2. Centamin free cash triples on gold price

  3. Centamin keeps 2020 forecast over 500,000oz

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Four Bargain Shares buying opportunities

  2. Ideas Farm 

    Fund managers' favourite UK stocks

  3. Half Year Results 

    Burford Capital realisations jump

  4. Ideas Farm 

    Ideas Farm: Time to buy British?

  5. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Stocks up, Rolls-Royce down on rights issue, Halfords, Kingfisher & more

More on Centamin Plc

Company News 

Centamin earnings surge on gold price

Interim payout increased from 4c to 6c on the back of far higher earnings in the first half

Centamin earnings surge on gold price
BUY

Company News 

Centamin free cash triples on gold price

Centamin free cash triples on gold price
BUY

Tip Updates 

Centamin keeps 2020 forecast over 500,000oz

Centamin keeps 2020 forecast over 500,000oz
BUY

Company News 

Golden opportunity for new Centamin boss

Golden opportunity for new Centamin boss
BUY

Tip Updates 

Centamin/Endeavour tie-up canned

Centamin/Endeavour tie-up canned
BUY

More on Company News

Company News 

Ocado accused of patent infringement

The news comes after the online grocer became the UK's most valuable food retailer this week

Ocado accused of patent infringement

Company News 

Seven days: 2 October 2020

Seven days: 2 October 2020

Company News 

Restore springs back to life

Restore springs back to life
BUY

Company News 

Halfords improves guidance as cycling craze continues

Halfords improves guidance as cycling craze continues
BUY

Company News 

Rolls-Royce tumbles further as £2bn rights issue unveiled

Rolls-Royce tumbles further as £2bn rights issue unveiled
SELL

More from Shares

This week's articles 

This week's articles 2 October 2020

All the articles published in this week's articles in one place

This week's articles 2 October 2020

In depth 

Fintech Disruptors

Fintech Disruptors

Education 

Is IFRS17 worth the cost?

Is IFRS17 worth the cost?

Tips of the Week 

Babcock's rudderless ship

Babcock's rudderless ship
SELL

Tips of the Week 

Virgin Money for recovery without the V

Virgin Money for recovery without the V
BUY

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now