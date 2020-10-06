Debt-laden Premier Oil hoovered up by Chrysaor

Premier Oil (PMO) will effectively disappear in its present form, via a takeover designed to hand private equity-backed producer Chrysaor Holdings a London listing. Premier has spent much of 2020 looking for solutions to its debt problems, while trying to complete a sizeable North Sea asset purchase. Last month it confirmed that it was talking to Chrysaor to refinance its debt.
