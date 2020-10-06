MenuSearch

Watches of Switzerland ups guidance

By Lauren Almeida

2020 has not provided a friendly backdrop for luxury businesses this year. The UK economy contracted by 19.8 per cent in the second quarter alone. But, ostensibly, people still want to buy expensive timepieces. Watches of Switzerland (WOSG) has bumped up its guidance for 2021, after sales bounced by a fifth in the first 10 weeks of the second quarter. The company now expects revenue to land within the range of £880m to £910m, compared to a previous range of £840m to £860m. 

