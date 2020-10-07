Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

Boohoo’s ethical misdemeanours have not translated to poor sales or share price growth. But could the environmental and social concerns raised by the company’s recent enquiry have repercussions across the garment industry?

Intrigued by the consequences of Boohoo’s recent legal issues, we have spoken to a lawyer who poses several questions for both investors and companies in the fashion sector. And we have put those questions to several retailers as we attempt to uncover how big the social and environmental cost of fast fashion really is.

In this podcast, we’ll discuss the issues which have led to the Boohoo legal enquiry and the outlook for consumers, companies and investors in the sector.

Enjoyed the podcast? Share it on Twitter

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Acast

or Or get in touch via icpodcast@ft.com

Want more?

Want to understand how the topics discussed might impact your investments? Become a subscriber to read the links below.

The Alpha Podcast: Don't write off retail

John and Phil head to the shops to see which retailers are surviving – and even thriving – in the face of the pandemic.

Boohoo interims overshadowed by supply chain woes

Our latest analysis on the divisive stock, following the recent financial results. The company has emerged from the arrival of a global pandemic with healthy revenue and profit growth, which have helped to build a chunky cash pile.

Look behind the label

Following the initial Sunday Times revelations of a scandal in Leicester’s factory’s John Hughman questioned how Boohoo could ever have been included in ethical funds.