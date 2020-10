The US House of Representatives has called for the break-up of Big Tech platforms, in a report capping off a 16-month inquiry into anti-competitive practices by Amazon (US:AMZN), Facebook (US:FB), Apple (US:AAPL) and Google parent Alphabet (US:GOOGL).

