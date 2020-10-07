Vertu profits from Covid car rush

Vertu Motors (VTU) said sales of new and used cars were boosted during the summer months, improving profitability after the hiatus brought about by the lockdown. The company said it had seen a “record” trading performance in September, but structural problems affecting the industry are still in play.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe