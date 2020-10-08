Not every oil company is struggling this year

This year, oil companies have been pummeled both by the Covid-19 pandemic and investors shifting cash into greener investments. Even those sticking around face slashed dividends and multi-year share price lows, particularly in London’s two supermajors, Royal Dutch Shell (RDSB) and BP (BP.).
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis