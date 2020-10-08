MenuSearch

Join us now

Comment 

The eight-year-old corruption case that still matters

Alex Hamer

The eight-year-old corruption case that still matters

Pointing out malfeasance in the extractives industry can turn you into a broken record: corruption this, fraud that. But two major stories came out in recent weeks that show how uneven the playing field can be for the humble investor, especially if regulators can’t get to the bottom of a situation.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Comment

  1. Landlord income looks set to be stifled further

  2. Higher carbon prices are here to stay

  3. BP sees the writing on the wall

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  3. Stock Screens 

    Eight high-octane small-caps

  4. Podcasts 

    Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

  5. Ideas Farm 

    Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 14 Oct

More on Comment

Comment 

Landlord income looks set to be stifled further

After improving during the third quarter, the slow reintroduction of lockdown measures could mean retail rent collection rates take another dive

Emma Powell

Comment 

Higher carbon prices are here to stay

When the supermajors and EU agree on something beyond vague statements about supporting climate action, it's worth taking notice

Alex Hamer

Comment 

BP sees the writing on the wall

If the energy major thinks demand for its key product may have already peaked, there can be no question of its choice to pivot

Alex Newman

Comment 

Don't bet on recovery in retail investment market

Some commercial landlords may be securing asset disposals, but valuation difficulties abound

Emma Powell

Comment 

Net zero ideas from many in oil and gas

Aiming to offset carbon emissions is admirable but the industry needs to get serious about cutting its outsize role in global warming

Alex Hamer

More from Shares

AlphaScreens 

Fine tuning for equity income

Some attractive dividend yields exist, but it's important to question further

Fine tuning for equity income
Alpha

Company News 

Hargreaves Lansdown gets boost from NS&I cut

Hargreaves Lansdown gets boost from NS&I cut

Directors Deals 

New Micro Focus director buys in

New Micro Focus director buys in

Company News 

TalkTalk considers £1.1bn takeover bid

TalkTalk considers £1.1bn takeover bid
HOLD

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: Do Your Own Research

Ideas Farm: Do Your Own Research

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now