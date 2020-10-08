The eight-year-old corruption case that still matters

Pointing out malfeasance in the extractives industry can turn you into a broken record: corruption this, fraud that. But two major stories came out in recent weeks that show how uneven the playing field can be for the humble investor, especially if regulators can’t get to the bottom of a situation.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe