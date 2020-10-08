The Streaming Wars: Can Netflix remain top dog?

In 1665, Cambridge University closed as a precaution against the plague. Isaac Newton retreated to his home at Woolsthorpe in Lincolnshire and spent the next two years – in what we might characterise as lockdown – working out calculus, optics and developing his universal law of gravitation. For most of us coping with a 21st century plague that has blighted our world, binge-watching boxsets on Netflix (US:NFLX) has seemed ample diversion.

To continue reading, subscribe today and enjoy unlimited access to the following: Tips of the Week

Funds coverage

Weekly features on big investment themes

Trading ideas

Comprehensive companies coverage

Economic analysis Subscribe