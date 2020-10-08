MenuSearch

Join us now

North America 

The Streaming Wars: Can Netflix remain top dog?

The Streaming Wars: Can Netflix remain top dog?

By Neil Wilson

In 1665, Cambridge University closed as a precaution against the plague. Isaac Newton retreated to his home at Woolsthorpe in Lincolnshire and spent the next two years – in what we might characterise as lockdown – working out calculus, optics and developing his universal law of gravitation. For most of us coping with a 21st century plague that has blighted our world, binge-watching boxsets on Netflix (US:NFLX) has seemed ample diversion.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on North America

  1. The rise of US monopoly power

Most read today

  1. Taking Stock 

    Will BAE ride in to save Rolls-Royce?

  2. Company News 

    Hargreaves Lansdown gets boost from NS&I cut

  3. Simon Thompson 

    Tech winner in fight against Covid-19

  4. Podcasts 

    Not your normal finance show: Boohoo's bad business

  5. Directors Deals 

    Centamin directors buy after shares slide

More on North America

More from Shares

This week's articles 

This week's articles 9 October 2020

All the articles published in this week's magazine in one place

This week's articles 9 October 2020

Education 

Know the score

Know the score

Shares 

Do football clubs make good investments?

Do football clubs make good investments?

Tips of the Week 

Diploma: a class act

Diploma: a class act
BUY

Commodities 

Not every oil company is struggling this year

Not every oil company is struggling this year

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now