What to expect from Wetherspoon results

What to expect from Wetherspoon results

By Alex Janiaud

JD Wetherspoon (JDW) results are usually a unique affair. Most executives seem to relish padding out a results release with anodyne soundbites heralding the “resilience” of their business. Instead, Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin, however, often opts to weaponise results, using announcements to attack politicians who stand in the way of any personal causes, such as Brexit or equitable supermarket taxation. Next week, we expect him to train his fire against the government’s coronavirus strategy, which has proven especially punitive where the hospitality industry is concerned.

