Randall & Quilter: an insurer with momentum?

- Run-off insurance specialist has remained highly active this year
- Half-year distribution maintained at 3.8p
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Shares
Unilever shareholders back unification
The group continues to enhance its ESG credentials, but dividend support remains central to the investment case
Mark Robinson