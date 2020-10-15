MenuSearch

Company News 

Seven Days: 16 October 2020

Seven Days: 16 October 2020

By Lauren Almeida and Alex Hamer

J&J pauses vaccine trial

Participant falls ill

Johnson & Johnson (US:JNJ) has suspended its clinical trials for a Covid-19 vaccine, after a study participant fell ill. The company said that the person will be reviewed and evaluated by an independent board, as well as internal clinical and safety physicians. It has suspended recruitment to the Phase III trial as a precaution, although noted that with a trial so large it was not unusual for someone to become unwell. Last month UK group AstraZeneca (AZN) paused its trial after one participant developed an unexplained illness.

