Fire and fury as Wetherspoons reports first loss in 36 years

- Pub industry approaching a crisis point
- Wetherspoons operating cash inflows drops to £17m - a tenth of the cash generation last year
Phil Oakley
The pubs may be reopening but investors have little to drink to
Pubs were generally poor investments before the lockdown. Nothing has changed
Phil Oakley