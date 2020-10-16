MenuSearch

The Alpha Podcast: Delivering returns

By IC Podcasts

On this week's IC Alpha Podcast John Hughman and Phil Oakley discuss how online shopping has transformed Dunelm's business, whether Asos can shake off the economic challenges affecting its core customer base, and why Domino's troubles are far from behind it.

Click here to read Phil's latest Alpha report on why in his view the thinking behind negative rates is intellectually bankrupt.

