MenuSearch

Join us now

Tristel sees international growth

Full Year Results 

Tristel sees international growth

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Tristel Plc

  1. Tristel slumps on dual effects of the pandemic

  2. Tristel: scrubbing up well

  3. Tristel collaborates with Byotrol

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 investment trusts for value and performance

    Alpha

  3. Ideas Farm 

    London's most shorted shares: week to 21 Oct

  4. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: European stocks rally; all the usual narratives, Boohoo slides & more

  5. Shares 

    Dividend Survivors

More on Tristel Plc

Company News 

Tristel slumps on dual effects of the pandemic

The group has seen both positive and negative effects of the pandemic

Tristel slumps on dual effects of the pandemic
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Tristel: scrubbing up well

Tristel: scrubbing up well
BUY

Tip Updates 

Tristel collaborates with Byotrol

Tristel collaborates with Byotrol
BUY

Tip Updates 

Tristel: Aim’s coronavirus play?

Tristel: Aim’s coronavirus play?
BUY

Tip Updates 

Tristel’s new three-year plan

Tristel’s new three-year plan
BUY

More on Full Year Results

Full Year Results 

Asos cautious on future demand

Pre-tax profits more than quadrupled this year, but future demand looks shaky

Asos cautious on future demand
BUY

Full Year Results 

Volution still targeting margin expansion

Volution still targeting margin expansion
BUY

Full Year Results 

YouGov on track for long-term plan

YouGov on track for long-term plan
BUY

Full Year Results 

Covid interrupts James Halstead’s “best ever” year

Covid interrupts James Halstead’s “best ever” year

Full Year Results 

Gateley’s client activity levels improving

Gateley’s client activity levels improving
BUY

More from Shares

Company News 

Resolute boss steps down

John Welborn leaves gold miner effective immediately as company looks for operational improvement

Resolute boss steps down
BUY

Podcasts 

Tim Harford: "There is a short-term penalty and a long-term reward to contrarianism"

Tim Harford: "There is a short-term penalty and a long-term reward to contrarianism"

Phil Oakley's Weekly Roundup 

Why negative interest rates are a stupid idea

Why negative interest rates are a stupid idea
Alpha

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: Delivering returns

The Alpha Podcast: Delivering returns

Results 

Fire and fury as Wetherspoons reports first loss in 36 years

Fire and fury as Wetherspoons reports first loss in 36 years

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now