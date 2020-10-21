MenuSearch

Join us now

Half Year Results 

C&C swings to a loss amid hospitality lockdown

C&C swings to a loss amid hospitality lockdown

By Nilushi Karunaratne

  • The group has been hit hard by the closure of pubs and restaurants, which pushed it into a first half loss.
  • It returned to profitability from July through September but said that October has been “challenged”.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on C&C Group Plc

  1. C&C books Covid-19 charges

  2. C&C delivers against tough comparators

  3. C&C toasts acquisition boost

Most read today

  1. Stock Screens 

    24 red hot stocks

  2. AlphaScreens 

    10 investment trusts for value and performance

    Alpha

  3. Managing Your Money 

    When should you set up a family investment company?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  5. Company News 

    Petra Diamonds hands itself over to lenders

More on C&C Group Plc

More on Half Year Results

Half Year Results 

Randall & Quilter: an insurer with momentum?

Despite a hit from investment losses in the first half, the Aim-listed group's two divisions continue to grow

Randall & Quilter: an insurer with momentum?

Half Year Results 

Tesco sales and government relief offset pandemic costs

Tesco sales and government relief offset pandemic costs

Half Year Results 

Harworth development values decline

Harworth development values decline
BUY

Half Year Results 

Restaurant Group counts cost of portfolio restructure

Restaurant Group counts cost of portfolio restructure
SELL

Half Year Results 

Burford Capital realisations jump

Burford Capital realisations jump

More from Shares

Directors Deals 

Judges Scientific chairman sells down

The scientific equipment specialist recently announced the acquisition of Korvus Technology, which makes instruments to cover materials with thin films.

Judges Scientific chairman sells down

Taking Stock 

Are mining stocks or bullion preferable to holding cash?

Gold producers could benefit if the BoE takes a more laissez-faire line on inflation

Mark Robinson

Trading Statements 

Metro Bank sticks to economic outlook

Metro Bank sticks to economic outlook
SELL

Company News 

US Justice Department sues Google

US Justice Department sues Google

Directors Deals 

Boohoo directors buy in after audit woes flatten shares

Boohoo directors buy in after audit woes flatten shares

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now