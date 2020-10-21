US Justice Department sues Google

- The US has sued Google for anticompetitive practices
- A break-up is on the cards - but not might be fatal for shareholders
To continue reading, subscribe today
and enjoy unlimited access to the following:
- Tips of the Week
- Funds coverage
- Weekly features on big investment themes
- Trading ideas
- Comprehensive companies coverage
- Economic analysis
Taking Stock
Are mining stocks or bullion preferable to holding cash?
Gold producers could benefit if the BoE takes a more laissez-faire line on inflation
Mark Robinson