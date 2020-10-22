MenuSearch

Join us now

Commodities 

Sorting Wheaton from the chaff

Sorting Wheaton from the chaff

By Alex Hamer

It’s almost a riddle: a mining company that doesn’t mine, but still gets its revenue from gold, silver and palladium. London investors will be familiar with the royalty and streaming model because of Anglo-Pacific Group (APF). Wheaton Precious Metals (Ca:WPM) is on a different scale, and will be the second largest precious metal company on the London Stock Exchange when it lists in the coming weeks. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Commodities

  1. Not every oil company is struggling this year

  2. Valued at £1bn with no revenue: Greatland Gold’s incredible rise

  3. Carbon capture's questionable place in net zero push

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Boohoo’s battles are far from over

  2. Company News 

    Why Nick Train might be wrong about Unilever

  3. The Big Theme 

    Investment trust IPOs: time to buy?

  4. Simon Thompson 

    Technology winners with a huge ‘margin’ of safety

  5. Ideas Farm 

    Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 28 Oct

More on Commodities

Commodities 

Not every oil company is struggling this year

Juniors have continued developing new projects despite greater awareness of peak oil and stranded assets, and getting gains to go with positive announcements

Not every oil company is struggling this year

Commodities 

Valued at £1bn with no revenue: Greatland Gold’s incredible rise

Valued at £1bn with no revenue: Greatland Gold’s incredible rise

Commodities 

Carbon capture's questionable place in net zero push

Carbon capture's questionable place in net zero push

Commodities 

Lessons from history: adapting to a changing energy mix

Lessons from history: adapting to a changing energy mix

Commodities 

Further Reading: Lumber as the foundation of your investment strategy

Further Reading: Lumber as the foundation of your investment strategy

More from Shares

Shares 

Lessons from history: How do you measure company ethics?

Can accounting standards help pave a way to better ESG monitoring?

Lessons from history: How do you measure company ethics?

This week's articles 

This week's articles 23 October 2020

This week's articles 23 October 2020

Shares 

The price of health

The price of health

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Ideas Farm: What not to buy

Ideas Farm 

Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

Big director buys and sells: week to 28 Oct

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now