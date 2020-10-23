The Alpha Podcast: Brand power

MenuSearch

On this week's Alpha Podcast John Hughman and Phil Oakley talk about three companies where the power of their trusted brands matters more than ever – Unilever, Reckitt Benckiser and Games Workshop.

In his column this week, Phil looks at how Games Workshop profit forecasts are probably too low. He says this and the long-term potential of its brands can keep its share price moving up. Click here to read.

If you don't subscribe to Alpha already, you can sign up for a four-week trial for just £4 by clicking on the following link: investorschronicle.co.uk/TryAlpha

