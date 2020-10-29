MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Seven Days: 30 October 2020

Seven Days: 30 October 2020

By Harriet Clarfelt, Alex Janiaud and Emma Powell

Banks update

HSBC dividend?

In its third-quarter results, HSBC (HSBA.) told shareholders that the board “will consider whether to pay a conservative dividend for 2020”, subject to the economic outlook in early 2021 and regulatory consultation. It had been forced by the Bank of England to stop its quarterly payout earlier this year because of the the pandemic. The third-quarter ‘CET1’ capital ratio – the proportion of equity capital against total risk-weighted assets – climbed by 60 basis points to 15.6 per cent. Expected credit losses were four-fifths below the level of provisions booked in the second quarter. Barclays’ (BARC) figures beat market profit forecasts, and its expected credit losses dipped by 63 per cent.

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Lloyds sees 'recovery' ahead

  2. Shell ups dividend despite tumbling earnings

  3. Green companies trading high on hype and regulation

Most read today

  1. The Trader 

    Does BP’s 26-year low represent opportunity for traders?

  2. Results 

    ITM Power raises £165m as losses widen

  3. Company News 

    Lloyds sees 'recovery' ahead

  4. Company News 

    Shell ups dividend despite tumbling earnings

  5. Asset Allocation 

    Portfolios for ageing brains

More on Company News

Company News 

Lloyds sees 'recovery' ahead

Continuing the sector trend, lower third-quarter credit impairments meant the high street lender beat market expectations

Lloyds sees 'recovery' ahead

Company News 

Shell ups dividend despite tumbling earnings

Shell ups dividend despite tumbling earnings
SELL

Company News 

Green companies trading high on hype and regulation

Green companies trading high on hype and regulation

Company News 

Bellwether Caterpillar points to continued uncertainty

Bellwether Caterpillar points to continued uncertainty

Company News 

Kaz Minerals' biggest shareholder taking it private at £3bn

Kaz Minerals' biggest shareholder taking it private at £3bn
AWAIT DOCUMENTS

More from Shares

This week's articles 

This week's articles: 30 October 2020

All the stories from this week's magazine

This week's articles: 30 October 2020

Shares 

Relative returns

Relative returns

Tips of the Week 

Why you should follow Nick Train into Experian

Why you should follow Nick Train into Experian
BUY

Tips of the Week 

Shaftesbury risk could deliver much reward

Shaftesbury risk could deliver much reward
BUY

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: Will the FAANGs BRIC it?

Ideas Farm: Will the FAANGs BRIC it?

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now