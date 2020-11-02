MenuSearch

Join us now

Podcasts 

Chuka Umunna: “I’m often bemused by the old advocates who still bang on about shareholder primacy”

By IC Podcasts

Chuka Umunna was once touted as a future leader of the Labour Party. In this week’s IC Interview, he explains why you may be able to do more good in the world of business than politics.

The former shadow business secretary had a more turbulent 2019 than most. A staunch Remainer, he left Labour to form the pro-European Union Change UK party in February. Just four months later he jumped ship to the Liberal Democrats, before ultimately losing his seat to the Conservatives in December’s general election.

Now, like many uprooted members of parliament, Mr Umunna is carving out a career in the private sector. As head of ESG at communications firm Edelman, one of many companies to launch an environmental, social and governance division in recent years, he advises businesses and asset managers on meeting the growing demand for responsible investments.

In this podcast, he tells Oliver Telling why more executives are considering their impact on the environment, society and other stakeholders. He also weighs in on how politicians should support a green transition, and how the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic thus far has been “a catalogue of incompetence and failure”.

Looking for more?

If, like Mr Umunna, you think implementing ESG is a "proxy for good management", the IC can get you on track to a more responsible portfolio. Subscribe today to gain full access to the stories below.

Green is good

In this award-winning article, Algy Hall explains how to become a genuinely responsible investor. 

The way to ethics

Last week, Mr Bearbull took a look at some of the ethical exchange-traded funds currently on offer.

Lessons from history: How do you measure company ethics?

Mr Umunna says the EU is developing its new taxonomy for sustainability accounting “with gusto”. A look back at the turbulent history of financial number-crunching shows why it should act fast.

More on Podcasts

Podcasts 

Partnership content: Decoding the Markets – Investing in the Middle of Madness

Daniel Lacalle, Chief Economist at Tressis, and Chris Beauchamp, Chief Market Analyst at IG, debate investing in the current climate. Are there any good investments out there? If there are, what are they?

Partnership content: Decoding the Markets – Investing in the Middle of Madness

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: John Rosier

The Alpha Podcast: John Rosier

Podcasts 

Not your normal finance show: Pre-election jitters

Not your normal finance show: Pre-election jitters

Podcasts 

Partner content: Decoding the Markets – Currency Conundrum

Partner content: Decoding the Markets – Currency Conundrum

Podcasts 

Nick Train: “We hate selling”

Nick Train: “We hate selling”

More from Shares

Property 

British Land and Landsec: is there a path to rerating?

Shares in the commercial property giants are languishing at near-10-year lows as lockdown measures have cast a huge degree of uncertainty over the prospects for rental income

British Land and Landsec: is there a path to rerating?

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: John Rosier

The Alpha Podcast: John Rosier

Company News 

FAANG results: Five things you may have missed

FAANG results: Five things you may have missed

Company News 

New Petropavlovsk management fighting rebels

New Petropavlovsk management fighting rebels

Company News 

NatWest capital builds

NatWest capital builds

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now