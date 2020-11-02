MenuSearch

Join us now

Lok'n Store proves resilience after housing and business moves

Company News 

Lok'n Store proves resilience after housing and business moves

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Lok 'n' Store Group Plc

  1. Lok'n Store boosts dividend payment

  2. Tap into Lok'nStore's growing scale

  3. Lok'n Store scales up

Most read today

  1. Simon Thompson 

    Five small-caps for value and more

  2. Company News 

    Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

  3. The Trader 

    Market Outlook: Markets poised for election uncertainty, ABF & more

  4. Property 

    British Land and Landsec: is there a path to rerating?

  5. Podcasts 

    The Alpha Podcast: John Rosier

More on Lok 'n' Store Group Plc

More on Company News

Company News 

Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

Current yields imply market doubts about distributions for the two FTSE 100 members

Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

Company News 

FAANG results: Five things you may have missed

FAANG results: Five things you may have missed

Company News 

New Petropavlovsk management fighting rebels

New Petropavlovsk management fighting rebels

Company News 

NatWest capital builds

NatWest capital builds

Company News 

Why it's time to dump open-ended property funds

Why it's time to dump open-ended property funds

More from Shares

Company News 

Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

Current yields imply market doubts about distributions for the two FTSE 100 members

Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

Results 

Ryanair blasts governments with losses expected to deepen

Ryanair blasts governments with losses expected to deepen

Property 

British Land and Landsec: is there a path to rerating?

British Land and Landsec: is there a path to rerating?

Podcasts 

Chuka Umunna: “I’m often bemused by the old advocates who still bang on about shareholder primacy”

Chuka Umunna: “I’m often bemused by the old advocates who still bang on about shareholder primacy”

Podcasts 

The Alpha Podcast: John Rosier

The Alpha Podcast: John Rosier

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now