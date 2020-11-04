MenuSearch

Join us now

Company News 

Oil forecasts uncertain as Europe locks down again

Oil forecasts uncertain as Europe locks down again

By Alex Hamer

Last time Europe started shutting down, the oil price tanked. Not long after, futures contracts in the US reached negative territory due to a lack of storage space, and producer earnings crashed. Conditions are not as dire as in March and investors are now much more cautious about oil, but the actual risks are similar. Of course, the first shutdown covered a far greater area than just Europe, but these new restrictions will have an impact on oil demand. 

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on Company News

  1. Ant Group's world record IPO suspended

  2. Will the luxury sector recover from coronavirus?

  3. Raft of blue-chips choose divis over repaying furlough

Most read today

  1. Company News 

    Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Five small-caps for value and more

  3. Commodities 

    SolGold squabbles complicate development task

  4. US Election 2020 

    US election: how the American people voted

  5. The Trader 

    Updated Market Outlook: US Election in the balance despite Trump declaration

More on Company News

Company News 

Ant Group's world record IPO suspended

The financial technology group's listing has been suspended in Shanghai and Hong Kong

Ant Group's world record IPO suspended

Company News 

Will the luxury sector recover from coronavirus?

Will the luxury sector recover from coronavirus?

Company News 

Raft of blue-chips choose divis over repaying furlough

Raft of blue-chips choose divis over repaying furlough

Company News 

Can momentum continue for Ocado?

Can momentum continue for Ocado?

Company News 

Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

More from Shares

US Election 2020 

US election: how the American people voted

Daily updates as results roll in

US election: how the American people voted

Directors Deals 

Foxtons directors buy after housing activity surge

Foxtons directors buy after housing activity surge

Ideas Farm 

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 11 Nov

Shares hitting new highs and lows: week to 11 Nov

Company News 

Ant Group's world record IPO suspended

Ant Group's world record IPO suspended

Results 

M&S falls into first loss as lockdown stifles clothing sales

M&S falls into first loss as lockdown stifles clothing sales
SELL

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now