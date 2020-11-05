MenuSearch

Join us now

Sainsbury’s pandemic boost marred by restructuring

Results 

Sainsbury’s pandemic boost marred by restructuring

To continue reading, subscribe today

and enjoy unlimited access to the following:

  • Tips of the Week
  • Funds coverage
  • Weekly features on big investment themes
  • Trading ideas
  • Comprehensive companies coverage
  • Economic analysis
Subscribe
Subscribe to Investors Chronicle

Already a subscriber?

More on J Sainsbury Plc

  1. Sainsbury’s recovery looks distant

  2. Ideas Farm: The hard sell

  3. Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact

Most read today

  1. US Election 2020 

    US election: America waits for verdict

  2. Simon Thompson 

    Five small-caps for value and more

  3. Directors Deals 

    HSBC insiders buy into mini-rally

  4. Company News 

    Are L&G and M&G’s double-digit yields safe?

  5. The Trader 

    Updated Market Outlook: US Election in the balance despite Trump declaration

More on J Sainsbury Plc

Tips of the Week 

Sainsbury’s recovery looks distant

The supermarket group is the UK market's fourth most shorted stock

Sainsbury’s recovery looks distant
SELL

Ideas Farm 

Ideas Farm: The hard sell

Ideas Farm: The hard sell

Company News 

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact

Sainsbury’s online sales explode, but CEO plays down lasting impact
SELL

Mr Bearbull 

Tax perk in danger

The case to scrap the tax perk on companies’ interest payments may become irresistible

Mr Bearbull

Mr Bearbull

Tip Updates 

Sainsbury’s expects £500m blow to profits

Sainsbury’s expects £500m blow to profits
SELL

More on Results

Results 

Wizz's counter-cyclical capacity build

The budget carrier is building to take advantage of post-pandemic opportunities

Wizz's counter-cyclical capacity build

Results 

M&S falls into first loss as lockdown stifles clothing sales

M&S falls into first loss as lockdown stifles clothing sales
SELL

Results 

Associated British Foods shelves dividend as profits tumble

Associated British Foods shelves dividend as profits tumble

Results 

Ryanair blasts governments with losses expected to deepen

Ryanair blasts governments with losses expected to deepen

Results 

BT raises guidance despite profit dip

BT raises guidance despite profit dip

More from Shares

Company News 

Trainline struggling in lockdown conditions

Summertime teased a return to UK and Europe normality but ticket sales and revenue crashed in the first half

Trainline struggling in lockdown conditions

Ideas Farm 

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 11 Nov

Companies smashing brokers’ forecasts: week to 11 Nov

Company News 

Auto Trader offers free listings as lockdown closes showrooms

Auto Trader offers free listings as lockdown closes showrooms
BUY

Results 

Wizz's counter-cyclical capacity build

Wizz's counter-cyclical capacity build

US Election 2020 

US election: America waits for verdict

US election: America waits for verdict

Related topics

Subscribe today

Full access for just £3.37 a week:

• Tips and recommendations - to beat the market 
• Portfolio clinic & Mr Bearbull - build a well-planned portfolio 
• Expert tools - track and manage investments effortlessly
• Plus free delivery to your home or office

Subscribe Now